Syria – Father Jacques Mourad: the Monastery of Mar Elian, Devastated by Jihadists, Could Soon Return to Being a Place of Prayer and Peace

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Quaryatayn (Agenzia Fides) - The ancient Monastery of Mar Elian, located on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Quaryatayn, which in 2016 had been devastated and desecrated by jihadist militiamen, could soon return to being a place of prayer and peace for the Syrian Christians and also for their fellow Muslim destinies. It was announced with joy by Father Jacques Mourad, the monk of the community of Deir Mar Musa who was kidnapped in Mar Elian on May 21, 2015 by a commando of jihadists of the self-styled Islamic State, and lived long months of imprisonment, first in isolation...



