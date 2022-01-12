The Anti-Sacramental Metaverse

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Anti-Sacramental Metaverse JOSEPH MACKINNON The “Great Reset” is an attempt to remake the world in a utopian vision. A world where “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.” Joel Kotkin, writing about our neo-feudal future for First Things, touched on one facet of this great-reset-in-the-works, suggesting that the result will be a society redesigned to serve the oligarchs and the [new] clerisy, who will be served in turn by the yeomanry and the new serfs. The Great Reset concerns more than mere power stratification, economics, depopulation, and politics, however. What needs to change is you. You need to stop...



