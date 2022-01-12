The ascendance of the inner-city predator

The inner-city predator has been a problem for decades, but never before has the predator received the affirmation of the criminal justice system. The criminal justice system and the mainstream media have conditioned us to see the predators themselves as victims of social forces. They are people deprived of opportunity and incapable of making decent choices. The predators are the true victim. The prey are simply collateral damage. There is no such thing as individuals making choices...



