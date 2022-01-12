The FBI refuses to deny any involvement in events on January 6

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Cruz’s questioning to elicit that information was followed by the January 6 Kangaroo court...er, committee’s bizarre statement about Ray Epps. On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz reminded people why they’ve appreciated his contributions to the conservative cause. Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s national security branch, appeared before the Senate to answer questions about the FBI’s role in events on January 6. Cruz grilled her with a series of questions to determine whether the FBI played a part in the events of the day, including questions about Ray Epps, a very visible presence on the day. Sanborn,...



Read More...