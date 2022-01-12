The Offer , Series About the Making of The Godfather Films, Sets Premiere Date on Paramount+

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

aramount+'s limited series The Offer is set to premiere on April 28, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The 10-episode series will base its plot on the making of The Godfather films, featuring never-before-heard "extraordinary" behind-the-scenes events throughout the films' creations. It all centers on the real-life story of Albert S. Ruddy, the Canadian film producer who spearheaded the Godfather trilogy. Miles Teller will portray Ruddy. (Teller was cast as Ruddy after Armie Hammer left the series.) The adjacent story of Francis Ford Coppola will also be chronicled. Dan Fogler will play Coppola, who directed and co-wrote the Godfather.



Read More...