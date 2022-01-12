Unvaccinated Man Turned Away from Christmas Eve Mass Because of Vaccine Status [Puerto Rico]

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MANATÍ, Puerto Rico (LifeSiteNews) – An unvaccinated Catholic man was turned away from Mass on Christmas Eve in Puerto Rico due to his vaccine status, prompting an investigation by his local diocese. The man, a parishioner in the town of Manatí in the Diocese of Arecibo, gave his testimony in a video streamed by Nueva Vida 97.7 FM, a Puerto Rican media station. “I have been denied entry here in my chapel, the chapel in Barrio Cantito in Manatí,” the man said. “The priest told me that I could not enter because I do not have vaccination. The Antichrist is...



