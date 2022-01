You’ll need Vaccination papers to go outside in DC

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out:1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +) 2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +) 3. Mask— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 11, 2022



