Activism, Uncensored: Diverging Perspectives On January 6th Anniversary

Authored by Matt Taibbi via TK News,

In actions featuring prominent politicians on both the left and the right, two starkly different world views came into relief on the 1/6 anniversary....

News2Share captured a series of actions in Washington on the anniversary of January 6th. Ford Fischer walks us through the dueling views of what happened a year ago, interviewing Ashli Babbitt’s mother, Micki Withoeft, while also compiling footage of lawmakers like Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and the increasingly visible Jamie Raskin (D-MD), along with Republicans like Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Twitter-banned Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

As usual, Ford and his crew captured a ton of interesting stuff, including theories from friends of Withoeft that a handful of agents provocateurs stirred things up just enough, so that “The government attacked the people that day.”

Note that Fischer was careful to follow YouTube rules requiring a “countervailing view” of certain opinions, having had material taken down for less in the past.