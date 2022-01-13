Adalia Rose …Youtube star who suffered from real-life Benjamin Button disease dies at the age of 15 after inspiring millions with her videos…

A teenage girl who suffered from real-life Benjamin Button disease and amassed a millions-strong YouTube following has died at the age of 15. Adalia Rose, from Texas, was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, a genetic condition also known as Benjamin Button disease, when she was three months old. The condition, which affects fewer than 500 children worldwide, is categorized by extreme accelerated aging and has an average life expectancy of 13 years old.



