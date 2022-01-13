Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby federally indicted on perjury charges

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is now facing federal charges of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. A federal indictment was announced today. Mosby is accused of lying about experiencing COVID-related hardship on an application where she asked to withdraw $40,000 from her Baltimore City retirement account. The indictment claims that she did not actually have any financial hardship due to Coronavirus, as required by the form. She is also charged with making false statements to influence a mortgage company, in connection with a vacation home in Florida. She allegedly failed to disclose that she...



