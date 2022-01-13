Baltimore state's attorney indicted on perjury charges

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Maryland grand jury on Thursday indicted Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on two counts of perjury and two counts of filing false mortgage applications. Mosby faces a hearing at an unscheduled date in the U.S. District Court of Maryland in Baltimore. If convicted on the charges, Mosby faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each count of filing a false mortgage application and up to five years in prison for each perjury charge. The perjury charges stem from Mosby's application for pandemic relief money in May and December of 2020, when the attorney...



Read More...