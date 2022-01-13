The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Won’t Build A Southern Wall, But They See What’s Coming & Building A Concrete Wall around The White House (Video)

The illegitimate man in the White House and his administration won’t build a southern border wall, not that one is needed in the first place, but they will spend your money to insulate themselves from the People that are to be served because they know their time is short and soon, the People will come …


