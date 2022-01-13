Brickbat: And the Horse You Rode in on, Too

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron said his COVID-19 policy is to "piss off" those who aren't vaccinated. "As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off," he said in an interview. "And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy." Macron's government is considering legislation that would bar the unvaccinated from restaurants, cinemas, planes and trains, even if they have a negative COVID-19 test. "When my freedoms threaten those of others, I become someone irresponsible," Macron said "Someone irresponsible is not a citizen."

