CAUGHT: Pelosi & Schumer's Desperation Sham Bill

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have hatched a whole new scheme to federalize elections. How? They gutted a NASA bill that had already been passed by the House and had made its way to the Senate floor, stripping out the language and replacing it with language that federalizes our elections. ACLJ Director of Government Affairs Thann Bennett explained how this bill was stripped down to be used for hyper-partisan legislation: "Can you imagine being the supporters of that NASA authority bill right now when it is now being used to take over elections,...



