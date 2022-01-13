China’s True COVID-19 Death Toll 366 Times Higher Than Official Figure, Economist Says

January 13, 2022

The Chinese regime has likely understated the COVID-19 death rate by as much as 17,000 percent in a systematic data suppression campaign to sustain its political image, an analysis by a U.S. economist has found.That would put the number of COVID-19 deaths in China at around 1.7 million rather than 4,636, the two-year cumulative death figure that the Chinese authorities have maintained on the books. That’s 366 times the official figure.A vast majority of those officially recorded deaths—about 97 percent—came from Wuhan during the first three months of the pandemic, with only hundreds more reported in the rest of the...



