Dems' voting overhaul bill gives qualified voters $25 to donate to candidates for public office

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott says the federal government has no business issuing federal dollars to fund political campaigns and their attack ads. The Democrats' pending voting overhaul legislation would authorize a federal commission to oversee the distribution of $25 credits to qualified voters, who would be able to donate the funds to candidates for public office. The bill, titled the "Freedom to Vote Act," also includes a 6-1 matching program for candidates meeting specified fundraising criteria. These programs are part of the Democrats' effort to require public financing of campaigns. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders argue...



