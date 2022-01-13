Egypt – A Time of "Spiritual Awakening" in Memory of the Coptic Martyrs of Libya, Who Died Whispering the Name of Jesus

Samalut (Agenzia Fides) - Fifteen days of "spiritual awakening" to live in grateful memory of those who died seven years ago whispering the name of Jesus while being killed by a group of jihadists. This is the proposal addressed to Egyptian Christians by the Coptic Orthodox diocese of Samalut, in the province of Minya, on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the martyrdom of the twenty Egyptian Coptic Christians murdered on a Libyan beach in February 2015 together with their Ghanaian co-worker at the hands of a group of terrorists from the so-called Islamic State (Daesh). The liturgical and...



