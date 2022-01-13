Father “On The Run” With 7-Year-Old Daughter To Prevent Mother From Giving The Child Covid Vaccine

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

""They are coming for our children," the father warns. A mother in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada is asking police for help after her ex-husband allegedly took off with their 7-year-old daughter in order to prevent the child from being subjected to the experimental Covid jab. Mariecar Jackson wanted to vaccinate the young girl, but the child’s father, Michael Jackson, did not want to. In mid-November, when the girl was scheduled to visit her mother, the father didn’t show and instead appeared on a show called Live With Laura Lynn to explain his situation. “Even if there’s a one in a million...



Read More...