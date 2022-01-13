Ghislaine Maxwell Gets Huge Offer From Prosecutors – May Get Perjury Charges Dropped

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Maxwell is facing up to 65 years in prison Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged former madam of the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has just gotten a huge offer from prosecutors, who are saying they will drop two perjury charges if she is sentenced for the sex-related crimes she was convicted of last month. The Hill reported that this comes as Maxwell’s attorneys are arguing that she should be given a new trial after one of the jurors in her case told reporters that he had been a victim of sexual assault as a child, something he did not disclose during...



Read More...