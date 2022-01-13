Greg Abbott in Danger of Losing Losing GOP Governor Primary in Texas: Poll

January 13, 2022

"Texas Governor Greg Abbott is facing a potential defeat in the Republican gubernatorial primary, according to a new poll carried out for one his GOP opponents. A Paradigm Partners poll published on Tuesday shows Abbott with just 32.52 percent support among likely Republican primary voters in the state, behind former Texas GOP chair Allen West on 38.36 percent. The poll was conducted for West's campaign and differs starkly from other polls published late last year that appeared to show the Republican primary race was uncompetitive."



