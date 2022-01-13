I Send Myself Drinks From Fake Secret Admirers on First Dates So They Know I’m in Demand

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Earlier this week, TikTok star and podcast host Sofia Franklyn went viral when she shared her first date ritual. In a viral video that’s racked up 2.1 million views, Sofia admitted that she always sends herself a drink from a fake secret admirer so her date knows she’s in demand. She wrote: “When I ‘got to the bathroom’ and pay the bartender to send me an ‘anonymous’ shot so my date remembers I have options.” Sofia then captioned the clip: “Men love some healthy competition!”



Read More...