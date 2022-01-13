Initial Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Spike To Start The Year

The number of actual Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time spiked to 419k in the first week of 2022. That is the highest since May 2021. Seasonally-adjusted, initial claims also rose notably to 230k (against 200k expected). More… ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ This trend will escalate as people walk away from the woke plantation theology that destroyed the country and delivered it into the hands of traitors. For the fedgov agents monitoring this site, ask yourselves how much longer you will be complicit in this evil.



