Is The Filibuster Racist? A Handy Flowchart

January 13, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Racism is everywhere, behind every corner, under every rock, always waiting to infect your mind like an extraterrestrial parasite when you least expect it. That's why it's our top priority at The Babylon Bee to help you not be racist at all times.

