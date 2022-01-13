Jan. 6 committee dismisses Ray Epps conspiracy theory, issues new subpoenas

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol sought to dismiss a right-wing conspiracy theory by announcing Tuesday that Ray Epps, who was seen trying to egg on protesters ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, told committee members in an interview that he was not a federal agent. The panel also subpoenaed a trio of Trump allies as it continues its months long investigation into the origins of the attack.



Read More...