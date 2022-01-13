Judge Fines Cancer Patient, 72, for Overgrown Lawn: ‘I’d Give Jail Time if I Could’

January 13, 2022

A hardline judge has fined and ridiculed a 72-year-old Michigan man with lymphoma, ruling that he “should be ashamed” of being too weak to mow his overgrown lawn. Burhan Chowdhury of Hamtramck, a community about six miles north of Detroit, admittedly fell behind in yard maintenance after he was diagnosed with cancer of the lymph nodes in 2019. His overgrown property prompted local officials to subpoena Chowdhury. In now-viral footage of the Zoom court hearing on Jan. 10, Chowdhury’s breathing appeared labored as Judge Alexis G. Krot of the 31st District Court berated him. “You should be ashamed of yourself,”...



