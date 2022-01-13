Newsom’s latest housing fix: More Californians living downtown

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The budget blueprint Newsom detailed this week includes $2 billion over two years in grants and tax credits to incentivize housing development... “Moving away from investments in housing that don’t focus on climate, health, integrating downtown, schools, jobs, parks and restaurants.” Jason Elliott, Newsom’s top housing advisor, said the governor’s budget interlaces housing, cost-of-living and climate policies to simultaneously address California’s top issues. “The whole government...It’s better for equity, it’s better for inclusion..." The $2 billion includes $500 million in grants for nonprofit and for-profit developers or local governments to construct more units on existing, but underused, urban land close...



Read More...