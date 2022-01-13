The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Paul Manafort in First Interview Since Being Pardoned: ‘He People Pushing the January 6th Allegations Are the Very Same Very Ones for Four and a Half Years Refused to Recognize the Results of the 2016 Election’

January 13, 2022   |   Tags:

The post Paul Manafort in First Interview Since Being Pardoned: ‘He People Pushing the January 6th Allegations Are the Very Same Very Ones for Four and a Half Years Refused to Recognize the Results of the 2016 Election’ appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x