Pfizer CEO Condemns SCOTUS Ruling As A ‘Clear Violation Of Our Constitutional Right To Produce Experimental Drugs And Use The Full Power Of Government To Force The Entire Population To Inject Them Into Their Bodies’

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

NEW YORK, NY—Responding to a 6-3 SCOTUS decision strike down President Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandate, Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla took to CNN to condemn the ruling, which he says "violates our God-given constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies." "I know private citizens are supposed to have rights," said Bourla, "but what about the right of corrupt, multi-billion-dollar mega-corporations that are in bed with governments all around the world? What about our right to make billions and billions of dollars by forcing you...



