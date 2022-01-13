Proof of vaccination or negative test required at Twin Cities establishments serving food, beverage

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday a temporary policy for establishments serving indoor food or beverages. View the full order from Minneapolis here and from St. Paul here. The policy, which applies for licensed businesses at which food or drink is served indoors, will require customers to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of the visit. City officials said the policy will take effect on Jan. 19. There is not an explicitly listed expiration date for the policy, but Frey said the policy...



