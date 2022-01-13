Queen takes Andrew's title: Duke of York won't use His Royal Highness 'officially', loses ALL of his military roles and royal patronages and is told he will have to face sex assault lawsuit as a 'private citizen'

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Prince Andrew will no longer be known as His Royal Highness 'in any official capacity' in a stunning downfall as his family tonight abandoned him to fight his sex abuse lawsuit in America as a private citizen. Andrew, who remains Duke of York, also loses his military titles and royal patronages 'with the Queen's approval and agreement', Buckingham Palace said in a terse statement that brought his 61 years as a senior royal to a shock end. He is only the 5th royal in recent history to stop officially using the HRH title, with Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of...



Read More...