Report: Inflation Now Higher Than Biden’s Approval Rating

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

U.S.—In a historic first, the inflation rate of the U.S. Dollar has surpassed the approval rating of the President. "Wow! My inflation is way higher than Trump's inflation! Record high! Take that, Trump!" said Biden to a bowl of oranges he had mistaken for Trump. "It's so high it even passed my really high approval rating! That's how you do it, Jack!" Biden's aides then rushed in to explain that high inflation is a bad thing. According to experts, runaway inflation is so high that it has broken the inflation meters on all the economist's inflation measuring machines. Many are...



Read More...