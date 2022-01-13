Republicans threaten to skip traditional general election debates

January 13, 2022

This may be the end of presidential debates as we have known them. The Republican National Committee has informed the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has hosted presidential and vice presidential debates for general elections for over three decades, that it will change its rules to prohibit the party's nominees from participating in CPD debates. WBUR is a nonprofit news organization and our coverage relies on your financial support. Please give today. In a letter dated Thursday, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel outlines many objections and accuses the CPD of stonewalling the RNC's requested changes to the process and of being...



