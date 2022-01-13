Shocking Video Captures Robbers Dressed As Amazon Workers Force Their Way Into Home

Two armed robbers, disguised as Amazon delivery workers, broke into a house in Connecticut earlier this week.

"The victim reports that there were two armed suspects, both wearing Amazon delivery uniforms and carrying a package, who forced their way into the residence after the victim opened the door to take the delivery," Milford Police Department said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Monday and appeared to be an "isolated incident" as there was "no threat to the public," Milford police spokesperson said.

CCTV cameras on the home, located at 494 Naugatuck Avenue, captured the moment when the homeowner opened the door to retrieve the package.

Amazon has released a statement, declaring the two suspects, which have yet to be identified, were not company employees.

"We are glad the family is safe after this horrible incident," the statement said. "We take these matters seriously and are working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate."

The problem today is that people are accustomed to opening their homes to Amazon workers when they hear a knock. Robbers capitalize on this by masking their identity with Amazon uniforms, which is the easiest way a homeowner will open up their front door. Perhaps Amazon should implement a notification for homeowners that informs them who the delivery person is and when they're delivering the package to avoid mistaking identity.

Amazon better get on top of this because soon, customers will not trust delivery drivers.