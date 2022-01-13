Student Leaders Petition University to Evict 'Wealthy and White' Attendees, Give Their Houses to LGBT and Others

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"Campus culture is on the move. In August of 2020, I offered “NYU Student Group Petitions for Black-Only Housing So They ‘Can Feel Included.’” For an idea of the societal distance we’ve since traveled, take a look at St. Louis’s Washington University. As posted via an op-ed in independent school newspaper Student Life, a group of prominent attendees is ready to take housing equilibrium to the next level. Ranen Miao — president of WU’s student body — lays out the feelings of nearly 50 co-signed enrolees. Per the piece, nine houses on campus are occupied by “fraternity men, who are...



Read More...