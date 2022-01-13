The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Supreme Court Sets Dangerous Precedent Of Letting The American People Make Medical Decisions For Themselves

January 13, 2022   |   Tags: ,

U.S.—The SCOTUS has struck down Biden’s vaccine mandates on the grounds that they are unconstitutional. Experts say this sets a dangerous precedent of letting individuals make their own medical decisions.

