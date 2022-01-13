The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tampa Bay Rays Catcher Jean Ramirez Dead At 28 After Team Sponsored ‘Vaccinate At The Plate’, Anne Graham Lotz Daughter Multiple Heart Attacks

January 13, 2022
trange things are happening, could it be possible they are all connected? Vaccinated Betty White, who said she felt in “perfect health” died just a few days before her 100th birthday. Well, she was very old, and old people get strokes. OK. Comedian Bob Saget was 65, and on a nation-wide comedy tour. He was found dead in his hotel room bed from a likely heart attack 3 weeks after getting boosted. Hmm. Vaccinated Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, daughter Anne Graham Lotz, just suffered two heart attacks, she is in her mid-40’s. Shall I continue? OK. Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher...


