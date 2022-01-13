Trump-backed Washington House candidate leads misinformation-based COVID rally outside state health department

Keith Grellner, chair of the Board of Health, told the Seattle Times that the blowback was predicated on a "totally false" description of Wednesday's agenda. "It's created confusion. It's created anger. It's created fear. And it is wasting a huge amount of government resources, time and money," said Grellner. "These people who put out this misinformation seem to relish in the chaos that they're creating." Notably, Wednesday's rally was led by Joe Kent, a Republican Washington House candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Kent promoted the protest on Twitter and ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's podcast, reports the Seattle Times....



