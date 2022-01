VIDEO: Watch Kyrsten Sinema Pull a Quick U-Turn Behind Ranting Biden

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

VIDEOJoe Biden was in the middle of his unhinged rant when Kyrsten Sinema emerged from a Senate meeting room behind him. The moment she spotted Biden, she immediately did a very quick U-turn. Obviously Sinema didn't want the crazed Biden to point his finger at her and accused Sinema of being Bull Connor.



Read More...