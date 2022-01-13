Why this town requires residents to remove their appendix to live there

January 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

That’s right, an appendectomy is one of the prerequisites for everyone — including children — to live in Villas Las Estrellas, one of two civilian settlements on the frozen continent where people can reside for years instead of weeks or months, the BBC reported. Located in Chile’s Frei base on King George Island, the outpost only boasts 100 inhabitants max, predominantly researchers and military personnel. However, those with longer-term contracts often bring their entire families — sans appendixes — to the Spartan settlement, which consists of a post office, a small school, a bank and other rudimentary And these aren’t...



Read More...