2 more cruise lines cancel soon-to-depart sailings amid omicron surge

January 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Windstar Cruises is joining the list of cruise operators canceling soon-to-depart sailings amid the worldwide surge in COVID-19 cases. The small-ship cruise specialist on Thursday began notifying passengers on upcoming trips that it was pausing operations across most of its fleet through at least Jan. 28. The pause will affect every Windstar ship currently operating except the Tahiti-based Star Breeze. For more cruise guides, tips and news, sign up for TPG’s cruise newsletter Also canceling a significant number of sailings on Thursday for the first time during the latest surge of COVID-19 cases was British line Fred. Olsen Cruises. The...



