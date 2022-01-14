Alabama May, I Repeat..May, Pass Constitutional Carry in 2022

Alabama has strong support for passing a statute to restore Constitutional or “permitless” carry in 2022. Alabama passed a Constitutional amendment strengthening the previous amendment protecting the right to keep and bear arms in 2014, with 72% of the vote.“(a) Every citizen has a fundamental right to bear arms in defense of himself or herself and the state. Any restriction on this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.(b) No citizen shall be compelled by any international treaty or international law to take an action that prohibits, limits, or otherwise interferes with his or her fundamental right to keep and...



