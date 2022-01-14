Britain Makes Example Of Prince Andrew By Not Washing His Rolls-Royce

January 14, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BUCKINGHAM PALACE—Galvanized as Queen through wars, global instabilities, and numerous threats to the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth II has responded to scandalous evidence of pedophile billionaire Prince Andrew’s predatory behavior toward vulnerable girls with a royal edict declaring that no one shall wash his Rolls-Royce.

