Burger King murder suspect yells ‘f–k you all’ at angry crowd as he’s led out of station

January 14, 2022

The man accused of gunning down a 19-year-old Burger King employee earlier this week ranted about slavery reparations and shouted “America’s gonna burn!” as he was jeered by an angry crowd while being was led out of a police station in East Harlem Friday. Winston Glynn, 30, screamed at the crowd of angry onlookers as cops led him from the 25th Precinct stationhouse on East 119th street in handcuffs and shackles. “Where’s our reparations for four hundred years of f–king slavery!” Glynn yelled. “F–k you all!” he yelled, according to a video taken at the scene by a Post photographer....



