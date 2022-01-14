The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California should abolish parenthood, in the name of equit.

If California is ever going to achieve true equity, the state must require parents to give away their children. Today’s Californians often hold up equity — the goal of a just society completely free from bias — as our greatest value. Gov. Gavin Newsom makes decisions through “an equity lens.” Institutions from dance ensembles to tech companies have publicly pledged themselves to equity...


