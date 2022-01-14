Christian Questions Faith After Receiving Wrong Order At Chick-Fil-A

January 14, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LEAMINGTON, UT—Decades of living a life full of faith in a loving and just God quickly crumbled into oblivion for local Christian, Gavin Smith, after he received the wrong order from the Chick-fil-A drive-thru attendant.

