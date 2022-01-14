CNN’s King Paints Bleak Outlook on Biden Presidency — ‘It Is Very Dark for Him Right Now’

CNN anchor John King on Friday sounded off on President Joe Biden’s presidency heading into the midterm elections. King provided a grave outlook on Biden given his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. He said the country and his party are both “frustrated” with Biden and argued it is “very dark for him right now.”



