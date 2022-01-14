‘Cringing Little Liberal’: Tucker Carlson Slams Brett Kavanaugh For Upholding Health Care Vax Mandate

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday evening called Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh a “cringing little liberal” after Kavanaugh sided with the liberal justices to uphold a health care vaccine mandate.As highlighted by the Washington Examiner, Trump-appointed Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices on the court to allow a vaccine mandate for medical facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid payments.Speaking about the ruling with attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who represented The Daily Wire in the fight against the Biden administration, Carlson chimed in, “With no help from Brett Kavanaugh, I notice. Cringing little liberal.”



