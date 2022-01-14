Donald Trump To Hold Rally In Conroe Jan. 29 (Texas)

January 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CONROE, TX — Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a "Save America Rally" at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Jan. 29, according to his website. Trump is hosting a rally in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, and the Conroe rally is next on his schedule. The fairgrounds, located at 9333 Airport Road, open at 2 p.m., according to the website. Trump is planning on holding two rallies per month leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, an advisor for the former president told Politico reporter Meridith McGraw. Trump's team has secured the fairgrounds for use on the published date,...



