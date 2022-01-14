EU Drug Regulator Warns Against Overuse of COVID Booster Shots

The European Union’s drug regulator is warning that too many doses of COVID-19 vaccines could eventually weaken the body’s immune system, rendering the extra shots ineffective. Marco Cavaleri, the head of vaccine strategy for the European Medicines Agency, said earlier this week that booster shots can be administered “once, or maybe twice, but it's not something that we think should be repeated constantly.” Cavaleri said instead that boosters should be administered just like an annual flu vaccination. Cavaleri is the latest health expert to urge against offering a fourth shot of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to provide...



