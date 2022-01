Even CNN Isn't Buying Biden's Dishonest Spin: Compares New York & Georgia Voting Laws

January 14, 2022

Even CNN didn’t buy President Joe Biden’s dishonest spin and compared New York and Georgia voting laws, during a segment on CNN’s “OutFront” with Erin Burnett on 1/13/2022. Be sure to like, subscribe, and comment below to share your thoughts on the video.



